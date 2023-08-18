Mississippi grand jury cites shoddy investigations by police department at center of mistrial
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has issued a report sharply criticizing a police department whose errors prompted a mistrial in the case of two white men charged in an attack on a Black FedEx driver. A Lincoln County grand jury wrote that officers in the Brookhaven Police Department “poorly investigate their cases.” The grand jury said the department is “complacent,” “does not complete investigations in a timely manner,” and “has a habit of witness blaming.” The July 10 report came weeks before Judge David Strong cited police errors Thursday in declaring a mistrial. The Brookhaven police chief did not answer the phone or immediately respond to voicemail messages seeking comment Friday.