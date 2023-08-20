3 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle; no word on suspects

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle. City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in Sunday’s early morning shooting. Police say officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls and found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. Officials say a 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man died at the scene, and a 30-year-old woman died at Harborview Medical Center. The names of the victims haven’t been released yet. Of the six people wounded, police say five are in satisfactory condition and one — a man — is listed in critical condition.

