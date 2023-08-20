Official says wildfire on Spain’s popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo says police have confirmed that a wildfire raging out on the tourist island of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands was started deliberately. Clavijo said Sunday police had opened three lines of inquiry but did not say if there had been any arrests. Improved weather conditions helped firefighters make advances overnight in the battle to tame the blaze started last Tuesday. Although the blaze in the northeast of the island is not near the island’s main southwestern tourist areas, the regional government ordered the evacuation of a state-run hotel in the Teide volcano national park, in the center of the island. More than 12,000 people have been evacuated from their houses since the fire started.

By ARTURO RODRÍGUEZ and CIARÁN GILES Associated Press

