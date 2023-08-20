Serbia will increase supplies of Russian natural gas to Hungary if Ukraine pulls out of transit deal

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has struck a deal with Serbia that could bring increased shipments of Russian natural gas through the Balkan country if Ukraine ends a gas transit agreement with Moscow. Hungary’s foreign minister said Sunday that Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, had met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, assuring him that Serbia would be able to supply more Russian gas to Hungary if Kyiv doesn’t extend an agreement allowing its transit across Ukrainian territory. Hungary gets roughly 80% of its gas from Russia, and has fought vigorously against sanctions on Russian energy proposed by the European Union. Orbán is hosting the leaders of Turkey, Serbia, Bosnia, Qatar and several Central Asian nations on Sunday as the World Athletics Championships take place in Budapest.

