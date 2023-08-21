Canadian firefighters make progress battling some blazes but others push thousands from their homes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters have reported some progress against blazes in a British Columbia region known for picturesque resort towns. But hundreds more fires raging across Canada have pushed thousands from their homes and threatened a territorial capital hundreds of kilometers (miles) to the north. West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Broland said the effort made Sunday in the Lake Okanagan region offered “a bit of a glimmer of hope” for the area known as a summer destination for families. More than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) away, fire crews fought flames bearing down on Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories.

By SUSAN HAIGH and JIM MORRIS Associated Press

