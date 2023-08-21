Canadian firefighters make progress battling some blazes but others push thousands from their homes
By SUSAN HAIGH and JIM MORRIS
Associated Press
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters have reported some progress against blazes in a British Columbia region known for picturesque resort towns. But hundreds more fires raging across Canada have pushed thousands from their homes and threatened a territorial capital hundreds of kilometers (miles) to the north. West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Broland said the effort made Sunday in the Lake Okanagan region offered “a bit of a glimmer of hope” for the area known as a summer destination for families. More than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) away, fire crews fought flames bearing down on Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories.