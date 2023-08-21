CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
By The Associated Press
Tropical Storm Hilary faded after delivering a drenching that ranged from Mexico’s Baja California north all the way to Oregon and Idaho. It was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, and dropped more than half an average year’s rain on some areas. That meant flooded roads, mudslides, downed trees and river rescues. At least one person drowned, in Mexico. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Franklin was moving toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic, raising fears of floods and landslides when it makes landfall late Tuesday. And Ecuador soundly rejected oil drilling in a protected area of the Amazon rainforest.