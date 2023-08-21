Free Disney World passes is latest front in war between Disney and DeSantis appointees

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Disney World’s governing district have launched a battle against the company on a new front — free passes and discounts for employees. Board members already are involved in two lawsuits with Disney. In the latest incident, board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District submitted a complaint to the state Inspector General on Monday. They claim that the millions of dollars in season passes, as well as discounts on hotels, merchandise, food and beverages, that their Disney-supporting predecessors provided employees of the governing district amount to unethical benefits and perks.

