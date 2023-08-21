Japanese government pledges long-term support for fisheries during Fukushima plant water release

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised his government’s full support for fishing communities during the decades-long process to release treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. Kishida met with the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives and nine other representatives and promised long-term support. Fishing officials signaled some confidence about safety, though sought support for reputational damage. A date for the release may be set at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

