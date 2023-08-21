Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as ‘mole’ to steal scouting secrets
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are suing the Toronto Raptors, the Raptors head coach and a former Knicks employee, saying the worker stole thousands of videos and other scouting secrets to give to his new Canadian employer. The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday seeks unspecified damages and a ban on any further spread of trade secrets compiled by the NBA team. The Knicks said the theft occurred in recent weeks during the departure of the employee, who since August 2021 has directed the planning, organizing and distribution of all video scouting responsibilities for the Knicks coaching staff.