Maryland man charged with ISIS-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A man charged in 2019 with planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a Washington, D.C., area shopping and entertainment complex has pleaded guilty in a separate plot to drive a stolen van into a crowd at a Virginia airport. Rondell Henry of Germantown, Maryland, is to be sentenced Oct. 23 in federal court in connection with a 2019 plot at Dulles International Airport. Court records show Henry pleaded guilty to attempting to perform an act of violence at an international airport, a plan prosecutors say he abandoned. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed an appropriate sentence for Henry would be time served and lifetime supervised release with mandatory mental health treatment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.