Spanish soccer leader’s behavior at Women’s World Cup final provokes angry reaction

MADRID (AP) — The man who leads the Spanish soccer federation took some unwanted attention away from the celebrating players moments after Spain won the Women’s World Cup. Criticism from the Spanish government and the soccer world rained down on Luis Rubiales for his conduct while reveling in Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final in Australia. Rubiales grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture while standing close to 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofía. He then kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal and trophy ceremony on the field. Players’ union FIFPRO says the kiss was “deeply lamentable.”

By DAVID BRUNAT and GRAHAM DUNBAR Associated Press

