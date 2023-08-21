Weekend bull-running in Mexico sends 2 men to the hospital with serious injuries

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two men remain in the hospital for serious wounds suffered at a weekend bull-running event in central Mexico that officials say had about 20 people injured. The government of the central state of Tlaxcala said in a statement late Sunday that the serious injuries involved a 31-year-old being gored in the abdomen and a 28-year-old gettig a horn wound in a leg. It says about 20 people in all were hut at the traditional event held Saturday in the city of Huamantla. Video of the event shows one bull goring a young man, lifting him into the air and tossing him to the ground. He appears to lie unconscious on the ground as the bull steps on him.

