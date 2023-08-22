Citing appeals court, Georgia asks judge to reinstate ban on hormone therapy for transgender minors

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have asked a federal judge to allow the state to resume enforcement of its restriction on hormone therapy for transgender people under the age of 18. Attorneys for the state said in a court filing on Tuesday that Judge Sarah Geraghty should vacate her order blocking Georgia’s hormone therapy ban because an appeals court allowed enforcement of a similar Alabama law. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Alabama can implement a ban on the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. That ruling came a day after Geraghty blocked Georgia’s hormone therapy restriction.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.