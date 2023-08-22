Correctional officer at St. Louis jail freed after being held hostage by inmates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a St. Louis jail guard is now free after being abducted by inmates. The correctional officer was abducted just after 6 a.m. Tuesday and was freed around 8:30 a.m. The St. Louis Department of Public Safety hasn’t yet said if the man was injured, or provided any details about the abduction. Detectives told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the officer was a 70-year-old man who had no weapon when he was taken hostage. The newspaper reports that the man was conscious but looked haggard. An afternoon news conference is scheduled to discuss the attack — the latest of violent acts inside the jail that holds nearly 700 inmates.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.