Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Dominican Republic is preparing to shut down as Tropical Storm Franklin takes aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatens to unleash landslides and heavy floods. The storm on Tuesday was located about 260 miles (420 kilometers) south of the Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). Franklin was forecast to make a sharp turn north on Tuesday and then strengthen before making landfall early Wednesday in Hispaniola. Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened overnight to become Tropical Storm Harold and was expected to hit the southern coast of Texas later Tuesday.