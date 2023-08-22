Ethiopia to investigate report of killings of hundreds of its nationals at the Saudi-Yemen border

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Ethiopian government says it will investigate a report by a human rights group of killings of hundreds its nationals at the Yemen-Saudi border. Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry says the investigation will be done “in tandem with the Saudi authorities.” The New York-based group Human Rights Watch released a report on Monday citing eyewitness accounts of attacks by border guards in Saudi Arabia using machine guns and mortars on unarmed Ethiopians trying to cross into the kingdom from Yemen. A Saudi government official called the report “unfounded and not based on reliable sources,” but did not offer evidence to support the assertion.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.