‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
By JOHN HANNA and JIM SALTER
Associated Press
MARION, Kan. (AP) — Newly released video shows the 98-year-old mother of a Kansas newspaper publisher confronting police officers as they searched her home in a raid that has drawn national scrutiny. It shows her visibly upset and demanding: “Get out of my house!” Video released by the newspaper Monday shows Joan Meyer shouting at the six officers inside the Marion, Kansas, home she shared with her son. She died the day after the raids of the Marion County Record and the homes of the Meyers as well as a Marion city council member. Eric Meyer said the stress contributed to her death.