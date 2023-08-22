James Harden fined $100,000 for public comments about status with 76ers

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team. Harden said last week he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his request for a trade. Harden called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.

