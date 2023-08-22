Minneapolis mayor vetoes measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers

Minneapolis’ mayor has vetoed a minimum wage for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing drivers in the city. Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the ordinance Tuesday, saying more negotiations are needed. Frey instead struck a deal with Uber only to ensure those drivers make a minimum of $5 per ride in the metro area. Uber drivers picking up passengers in Minneapolis or driving within the city also will make the city’s minimum wage of $15 an hour. Lyft drivers are not covered by the mayor’s deal. Under the measure Frey vetoed, all ride-hailing drivers would have been paid at least $5 per ride, or $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute, whichever is greater.

