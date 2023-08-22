Royals unveil proposed ballpark and entertainment district plans for 2 locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals unveiled detailed plans for two dramatically different locations for a replacement to the aging Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. The club would like to decide on one of them by the end of September. One plan consists of a ballpark anchoring a 27-acre development just blocks away from the thriving Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, where T-Mobile Arena already exists. The second location is a 90-acre tract across the Missouri River in Clay County, where the Royals would have more ability to develop commercial and residential properties. The Royals have floated a $2 billion-plus price tag for the stadium and commercial and residential development. At least $1 billion is expected to come from private investment.

