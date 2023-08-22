Skip to Content
Sheriff seeking phone records between Alabama priest and 18-year-old woman who fled to Europe

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama  have subpoenaed phone records of an Alabama priest and an 18-year-old woman who fled to Europe together to see if there is evidence of an improper relationship when she was a student. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said investigators are seeking text messages and other records. Authorities say Catholic priest Alex Crow left the country in late July with an 18-year-old who is a recent graduate of McGill-Toolen High School. Crow did not teach at the school but visited theology classes and heard confession there.  Burch’s office last week released a copy of a letter in which Crow refers to himself as the woman’s husband.

