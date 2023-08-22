Spain’s acting prime minister greets World Cup champs, criticizes federation head for kissing player

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s acting prime minister has greeted the country’s Women’s World Cup champions at the presidential palace in Madrid and slammed the head of the Spanish soccer federation for kissing a team member on the lips without her consent. Pedro Sánchez announced that the team members will be awarded Spain’s golden medal of sports achievement in honor of their victory. Sánchez then joined the growing criticism of the unsolicited kiss given by the president of the Spanish soccer federation to a player following Sunday’s final in Australia. Sánchez described it as “unacceptable” and urged him to “take further steps” to be held accountable for his conduct.

By DAVID BRUNAT and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.