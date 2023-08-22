Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — He’ll be missing from the stage, but former president and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump will nonetheless loom large at the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night as the candidates hoping to take on Democrat Joe Biden in November face off for the first time. The debate in Milwaukee will also serve as a crucial test for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has struggled to gain traction since entering the race and is now fighting to maintain his distant second-place status. Meanwhile, more than half-a-dozen lower-polling candidates have been plotting how best to break through and create the kind of viral moment to spur momentum as they introduce themselves to voters for the first time.

By JILL COLVIN and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

