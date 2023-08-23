Signs return to Tennessee statehouse grounds after judge blocks new rule largely banning them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Signs have returned to the Tennessee Capitol complex after a judge agreed to temporarily block a new rule advanced by House Republicans that had largely banned them. Wednesday’s ruling came in a lawsuit that was filed after state troopers removed three people from a hearing the day before who held small signs urging gun control. Troopers were later instructed to kick the rest of the public out of the committee room. They included grieving parents closely connected to a recent Nashville school shooting. Republicans at the same statehouse also drew attention this year for expelling two young Black Democratic lawmakers for breaking procedural rules.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

