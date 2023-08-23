Authorities say 4 people dead in shooting at California biker bar

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar and the shooter also died. The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County. Orange County Sheriff’s officials said another six people were transported to hospitals, five of them with gunshot wounds. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

