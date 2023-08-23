Five high school students, based all the country, have been named National Student Poets

NEW YORK (AP) — Five high school kids, based everywhere from Florida to Utah have been selected as this year’s National Student Poets. Each winner represents a different region in the country, and brings their own distinctive backgrounds and inspiration. The student poets, each of whom receive $5,000, will help oversee workshops, readings and other activities. The program was founded more than a decade ago. Previous poets have appeared at the White House and Lincoln Center among other venues. The National Student Poets Program is a partnership among the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.