India’s spacecraft is preparing to land on the moon in the country’s second attempt in 4 years

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is counting down to landing a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole — an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. A lander with a rover inside is orbiting for a touchdown on the lunar surface later Wednesday. The moments spent waiting are agonizing for India’s space scientists in the southern city of Bengaluru. India unexpectedly got into a race with Russia, which had planned to land its Luna-25 spacecraft in the same lunar region on Monday. India is making its second attempt in four years to join the United States, the Soviet Union and China in landing on the moon.

