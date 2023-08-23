North Dakota Gov. Burgum will do a walk-through of the GOP primary debate stage on his injured leg

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Injured North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum plans to have a walk-through of the Republican presidential debate stage and then assess with his campaign if he can do the debate. Burgum hurt his Achilles tendon playing basketball. A campaign spokesman says it’s unclear if Burgum “will be able to stand at the debate” Wednesday night at the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena. Burgum was injured Tuesday and was taken to a hospital. Missing the debate would be a massive setback for Burgum, the least known of the eight candidates expected to participate. The two-hour debate is Burgum’s best opportunity to introduce himself to voters. Front-runner Donald Trump says he’s skipping the debate.

