Spain soccer coach faces scrutiny for touching a female assistant on the chest while celebrating

MADRID (AP) — The coach of Spain’s Women’s World Cup champion soccer team is facing scrutiny after footage emerged showing him touching the chest area of a female assistant while celebrating the only goal of the final. Jorge Vilda was celebrating with three of his assistants when his hand made contact with the chest of the woman. She was wearing a coat. The incident comes amid a national uproar against the president of the Spanish soccer federation after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent during the award ceremony after the 1-0 victory over England.

