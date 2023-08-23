Woman, 28, pleads guilty to fatally shoving Broadway singing coach, 87, avoiding long prison stay

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who killed an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach by shoving her onto a Manhattan sidewalk has avoided a lengthy prison sentence. Lauren Pazienza pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday, and will instead serve eight years behind bars. The 28-year-old teared up in court as she admitted randomly attacking Barbara Maier Gustern in March 2022. Gustern lay bleeding on a sidewalk as Pazienza walked away. She died five days later. Gustern had worked with a range of singers and was known in the theater world for decades. Her relatives said they were disappointed with the plea deal. Pazienza’s lawyer declined to comment.

