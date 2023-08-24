Environmental group suffers setback in legal fight to close California’s last nuclear power plant

A California judge is rejecting an environmental group’s lawsuit that sought to block the state’s largest utility from seeking to extend the operating life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Friends of the Earth sued in state Superior Court in April, hoping to derail a proposal to extend the federal licenses of the twin-domed plant for at least five years. The group was part of a 2016 agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric to shutter the plant by 2025. The Legislature opened the way for PG&E to seek a longer operating run last year. The group says it might appeal.

