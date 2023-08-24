Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Florida school district officials have apologized for an elementary school assembly in which Black students were singled out for a presentation on low test scores. Officials at Flagler County’s school district in northeastern Florida said at a news conference Thursday that the assembly at Bunnell Elementary School was a “horrible, horrific mistake” that shouldn’t have happened, and that the school’s principle has been put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. School staffers last Friday pulled Black fourth- and fifth-graders out of their regularly scheduled activities to attend a PowerPoint presentation about low standardized test scores. The presentation led by two Black teachers noted that Black students had underperformed on the tests for the past three years.

