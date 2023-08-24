Kansas City, Missouri, says US investigating alleged racism at fire department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is under a federal investigation for alleged racial discrimination. A Kansas City spokesperson confirmed the U.S. Department of Justice investigation to The Kansas City Star Thursday. Associated Press phone calls requesting comment from the federal agency were not immediately returned Thursday. Three Black firefighters told the newspaper that they were interviewed by the Department of Justice within the past year about their treatment at the agency. A Black firefighter sued last week, claiming he was retaliated against for talking to the Justice Department. A Kansas City Star investigation previously found unwritten rules within the department that kept Black firefighters from preferred stations and hampered their ability to be promoted.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.