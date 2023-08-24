Pence says ‘elections are about choices’ after combative first debate performance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says viewers should expect to see the same, more combative candidate at the next GOP debate as he urged his former running-mate-turned-rival Donald Trump to join his competitors on stage next time around. Pence says a day after Wednesday’s debate that “elections are about choices” and that he “welcomed the opportunity last night to draw a contrast with other candidates on the stage.” With his campaign still mired in single digits and facing a skeptical GOP base, Pence launched repeated broadsides against his rivals and tangled, in particular, with 38-year-old tech entrepreneur and political novice Vivek Ramaswamy.

