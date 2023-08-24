Police arrest two men in suspected torching of British pub cherished for its lopsided walls

LONDON (AP) — British police say two men have been arrested on suspicion of burning down an historic English pub that was famous for its lopsided walls and sagging foundation. Staffordshire Police said Thursday that the suspects were being questioned about the Aug. 5 blaze that gutted the 18th century Crooked House pub in the village of Himley in central England. Police say a 66-year-old man and a 33-year-old were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Fans of the pub dubbed “Britain’s wonkiest” for its sloping walls hoped it would be restored and are now pushing for it to be rebuilt brick by brick.

