Trump has surrendered for a fourth time this year. Here’s where all the cases against him stand

Donald Trump has surrendered in Georgia in his fourth criminal case of the year. The former president was charged earlier this month in the state over his efforts to overturn his 2020 general election defeat there. The Fulton County investigation is the latest criminal case for Trump as he runs for the White House in 2024. Special counsel Jack Smith has indicted the former president in two cases involving the mishandling of top secret documents and attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss. In New York, Trump faces criminal charges in a hush money case and a civil trial over his business practices. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

By The Associated Press

