A father describes rushing his 7-month-old to safety during a California biker bar shooting
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One father recalls escaping to safety with his 7-month-old daughter as a gunman opened fire on a popular California biker bar. Ryan Guidus says everything happened so fast Wednesday night as John Snowling fatally shot three people and wounded six others. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says Snowling began by shooting his estranged wife in the face before turning his gun on the crowd at Cook’s Corner. Authorities have identified the fatally shot victims as John Leehey of Irvine, California; Tonya Clark of Scottsdale, Arizona; and Glen Sprowl Jr. of Stanton, California. A vigil is planned for Friday night.