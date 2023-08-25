A Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines; several people are killed
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A strong storm in Michigan powered by winds of up to 75 mph has downed trees and torn roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power. The National Weather Service said Friday some of the damage may have been caused by two tornadoes. In Kent County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says a woman and two young children were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night after one of the vehicles hydroplaned on water. In Ingham County, the sheriff’s office said that more than 25 vehicles along Interstate 96 were severely damaged, with one confirmed fatality and several people severely injured.