Bahamas introduces bills to legalize marijuana for medical and religious purposes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government of the Bahamas has unveiled several bills aimed at legalizing marijuana for medical and religious purposes and decriminalizing possession of small amounts. Officials say licenses for cultivation, retail, transport and religious use would only be granted to companies that are entirely Bahamian owned. Licenses for research, testing and manufacturing would be awarded to companies that are at least 30% Bahamian owned. Attorney General Ryan Pinder says marijuana for religious purposes could only be smoked on the premises of a licensed organization. Public hearings on the issue are scheduled for September, and legislation could be approved before next year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.