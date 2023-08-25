China sends aircraft and vessels toward Taiwan days after US approves $500-million arms sale

BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan’s defense ministry says China sent dozens of aircraft and vessels toward the island, just days after the United States approved a $500-million arms sale to Taiwan. The defense ministry said in a statement Saturday that 32 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army and nine vessels from the navy were detected in the 24 hours between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. On Wednesday, the U.S. approved a potential sale of half a billion dollars’ worth of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets and other related equipment to Taiwan. China opposes the arms sale, calling it a “gross interference” in its internal affairs. China says the “heinous act” violates its “One China” principle, as well as three Sino-U.S. joint communiques.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.