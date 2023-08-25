Dutch Supreme Court confirms immunity of former Israeli officers over a deadly 2014 Gaza airstrike
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that a Palestinian man cannot sue Israel’s former defense minister and another former senior military officer over their roles in a deadly Gaza 2014 airstrike. The Highest Dutch court on Friday confirmed findings by judges in two lower courts that Benny Gantz and former air force commander Amir Eshel are protected from civil proceedings in the Netherlands because they have “functional immunity.” The long-running case was brought by Ismail Ziada, who lost six family members in the airstrike. He wanted the Dutch court to order Gantz and Eshel to pay damages.