Far-right Israeli security minister lashes out at supermodel Bella Hadid over her criticism of him

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s far-right national security minister has lashed out at supermodel Bella Hadid for criticizing his recent fiery televised remarks about Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. In an interview earlier this week with Israel’s Channel 12 following two deadly Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the occupied territory, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir argued that his right to freedom of movement as a Jewish settler outweighs the same right for Palestinians. Hadid, a world-famous supermodel and social media influencer whose father is Palestinian, shared an excerpt from Ben-Gvir’s interview with her 59.5 million followers and accused Ben-Gvir of racism. Ben-Gvir responded angrily to Hadid’s post on Friday.

