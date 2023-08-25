Federal officials are warning airlines to keep workers away from jet engines that are still running

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety regulators are warning airlines to make sure that workers stay away from jet engines that are still running. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that the alert follows “multiple” incidents of workers being hurt or killed during ground operations. The FAA is citing the case of a ramp worker who died after being pulled into an engine of a plane parked at a gate at the airport in Montgomery, Alabama. The FAA is also referring to another incident in which a worker was hit by a wing and run over after a tow driver moved the plane.

