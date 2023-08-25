Firefighters in Greece discover another body, bringing this week’s death toll from wildfires to 21

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities battling a major wildfire in northeastern Greece that has been described as the European Union’s largest recorded single fire have recovered another body, the fire department says. That brings the total death toll from wildfires in Greece this week to 21. Across Greece, hundreds of firefighters have been making headway Friday in tackling multiple wildfires burning for days, including the major blaze near Alexandroupolis and one on the fringes of Athens. With gale force winds abating, the situation appears to have improved, although neither of the two main wildfires has yet been brought under control, the fire department says.

