George Soros’ Open Society Foundations intend to cut programs in Europe, worrying grantees

Open Society Foundations plan to significantly curtail their work in Europe and lay off much of their staff there. That’s according to an internal email and several current employees, who say the decision is painful and perplexing. The planned European cuts would represent a historic break with the roots of billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ support for civil society starting in his native Hungary. Soros’ son, Alex, took over as head of the foundations board of directors in December. The board then announced a shift to a new operating model in June. An OSF spokesperson said the “recalibration of our work in the European Union” is part of larger organizational changes.

