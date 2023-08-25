Grassland birds decline, deadly Michigan tornado, Maui lawsuit: What to know in extreme weather now

The grassland birds that bring sweet song to North America’s prairie are in decline, with habitat loss, land degradation and climate change threatening what’s left of a once-vast ecosystem. Biologists, conservation groups, farmers and ranchers are ramping up efforts to tag birds, track them, and foster best practices for land use that can aid their survival. In other news of extreme weather, climate and the environment, five people died when at least one tornado struck in Michigan. Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company over the fire that leveled Lahaina. And Brazil’s winter weather is as hot as any summer.

