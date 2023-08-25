Jason Mraz is feeling free and curious — in music and in love

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz released his latest album “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” in June, a pop record that’s a turn from his balladeering, acoustic persona. Conceived during the pandemic, the 46-year-old says his fans helped navigate its musical direction. But Mraz, who is also prepping a September deluxe reissue of his popular 2008 album, “We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.” is also continuing his personal journey, one that publicly began in 2018 after coming out as bisexual. He says embracing his identity is also changing how he creates music.

