Legionnaires’ disease kills 7 people in a strategic Polish city on the Ukrainian border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s internal security officers are searching for the source of an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease which has killed seven people and infected more than 100 in a strategic city near the border with Ukraine. The region around Rzeszow, in Poland’s southeast, is a key transit hub for international military support for Ukraine. Some 10,000 U.S. troops are also stationed in the area. City authorities have ordered disinfection of the plumbing system. Officials have been inspecting the water pipelines where the bacteria might be coming from. The pipelines will be disinfected with chlorine and ozone on Saturday.

