Prominent Lebanese journalist Talal Salman dies at age 85 after long illness

BEIRUT (AP) — Prominent Lebanese journalist Talal Salman who founded one of the country’s largest Arabic-language independent newspapers has died after a long illness. Salman who passed away Friday was 85. An Arab Nationalist whose role model was late Egyptian President Gamal Abdul-Nasser, Salman dedicated much of his writings to support the Palestinian cause and calls for Arab unity. Salman worked for several publications during his long career until he founded the daily As-Safir in March 1974 that quickly rose to become one of Lebanon’s largest newspapers. Prominent journalists and writers from Lebanon and the region wrote for As-Safir until it closed down 43 years later because of financial difficulties.

