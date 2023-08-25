Protest this way, not that way: In statehouses, varied rules restrict public voices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new rule in Tennessee that would have blocked people from holding signs during legislative meetings comes as statehouses use varying sets of rules to govern how the public can voice their opinions. While acts of protest are common in legislatures, states often have rules in place to limit disruptions to government proceedings. People who go to capitols to voice their opinions often face regulations that limit the display of signs, political messaging on clothing and even where people can gather. In some cases, lawmakers have pursued policies that effectively limit acts of protest, leading to legal resistance and free speech criticisms.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI, JEFF AMY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

